The Indian women's cricket team ended its tour of England on a triumphant note as it beat the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series. There has been a lot of controversy since the last match at Lord's where India's Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end. While that debate continues to rage on social media, Indian team member Taniya Bhatia on Monday took to Twitter to inform her followers about someone stealing her bag from her hotel room in London.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team.@MarriottBonvoy. So unsafe," she tweeted.

2/2 Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well.@Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI — Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (@IamTaniyaBhatia) September 26, 2022

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well," she added.

The hotel has responded to the cricketer's tweet, asking for her details.

Hi Taniyaa, we are sorry to hear this. Please DM us your name and the email address you made the reservation with and the exact dates of your stay, so we can look into this further. https://t.co/2mhojuKdK1 — Marriott Bonvoy Assist (@MBonvoyAssist) September 26, 2022

Taniya was part of the squad but did not feature in any of the three matches in the ODI series. She had played the T20I on September 6.

The wicket-keeper-batter has represented India in 19 ODIs and 53 T20Is.

Promoted