Seam-bowling all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named as Australia's captain for their upcoming ODI series against India after regular skipper Alyssa Healy was ruled out due to knee injury. In Alyssa's absence, batter Georgia Voll has earned a maiden call-up to the Australian team. Cricket Australia (CA) added that Alyssa is in line to return for Australia in the subsequent three-match ODI against New Zealand in Georgia's place. For the series against India, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will be serving as deputy to Tahlia, while Beth Mooney would take up keeping duties.

Last week, Alyssa was ruled out of the remainder of WBBL season ten due to a knee injury which came on the heels of a foot injury ending her time in the Women's T20 World Cup in October.

With Alyssa absent, Georgia is now in line to open the batting in ODIs against India alongside Phoebe Litchfield. Georgia has had a stellar start to the summer with the bat and currently sits in the top three run scorers in the WBBL and Women's National Cricket League. Georgia, 21, has scored four half-centuries across both tournaments including scores of 98, 97 and 92.

“We've chosen an experienced squad for these two upcoming tours with next year's Ashes series and ICC Women's World Cup very much very much the focus. Georgia Voll has had a strong start to the summer and has shown her potential over several years.”

“She'll form an exciting partnership with Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order in what will be a great opportunity for her to get a taste of international cricket against a strong India side.”

“The decision for Alyssa Healy to miss the India series was made with a longer-term view to the Ashes, with her availability for the New Zealand series to become clearer over the next few weeks.”

“Tahlia McGrath impressed as captain in tough conditions during the World Cup and will have strong support from Ash Gardner who has developed into a strong leader within the side, both on and off the field.”

Advertisement

“India is an extremely dangerous side, and New Zealand will be full of confidence following their World Cup win, so we're in for some entertaining cricket across both series,” said Shawn Flegler, CA's Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and National Selector.

Sophie Molineux and Darcie Brown, whose WBBL seasons have seen them being sidelined by knee and hip injuries respectively, have also been included in the ODI squad for the series against India and New Zealand.

The team's physiotherapist Kate Beerworth also said tearaway pacer Tayla Vlaeminck is unavailable for rest of the home summer due to shoulder surgery following an injury to it while fielding in the T20 World Cup.

“Sophie has returned to play following knee soreness which will continue to be managed over the course of the summer. Darcie has resumed training following a hip muscle strain and is on track for both series. Tayla underwent right shoulder stabilisation surgery last week and is unavailable for the remainder of the 2024/25 season,” she said.

Advertisement

Australia will play three ODIs against India from December 5-11 in Brisbane and Perth, followed by three ODIs against T20 World Cup champions New Zealand from December 19-23 in Wellington.

All six matches are a part of the ICC Women's Championship, with Australia currently sitting first in the standings with 28 points from 18 matches and have already qualified for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, to be held in India. Top five teams and hosts India will advance directly for the ODI World Cup, while other four teams will play in the qualifiers.

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (New Zealand series only, subject to fitness), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (captain for India series), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll (India series only), and Georgia Wareham

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)