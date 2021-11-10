Vidarbha bowler Akshay Karnewar hogged the spotlight on Monday as his side defeated Manipur by 167 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Karnewar was in top form for his side and broke the world record for the most economical figures ever bowled in T20 cricket and did not concede a single run in the game. The 29-year-old produced figures of 4-4-0-2 and became the first cricketer to bowl four maidens in men's T20 cricket. Defending a target of 223 runs, Vidarbha restricted Manipur to 55 (all out) in 16.3 overs.

Keeping his momentum intact, Karnewar followed up with a hat-trick against Sikkim on Tuesday. He also registered figures of 4-1-5-4. His dismissals accounted for Codanda Ajit Karthik, Kranthi Kumar, Ashish Thapa and Nilesh Lamichaney.

Once again defending a target of 206 runs, Karnewar and his teammates successfully restricted Sikkim to 75 for eight in 20 overs with considerable ease and won by 130 runs.

Vidarbha have been in good form in the ongoing competition and are on top of their Plate Group with 20 points from five games. They are followed by Meghalaya in second position and Tripura in third. Karnewar has been in splendid form and has taken 10 wickets in five games.

Speaking to Times of India after his performance against Manipur, Karnewar revelled in his performance. He said, "It's unbelievable. Not conceding even a single run in the entire match is something extraordinary and I am really feeling good".