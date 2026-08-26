Former Indian cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had a hilarious conversation with Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya during an event in Colombo. In a video on social media, Suryakumar was seen greeting Jayasuriya during the event as both of them had a brief conversation. The India batter joked that Jayasuriya looked fit and even jokingly asked whether he was looking to make an international comeback. "Getting fitter, trying to make a comeback? Looks like 100%," he said. The Sri Lanka legend smiled at the comment and the video has won the hearts of several users on social media.

Earlier, a a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI that Suryakumar Yadav can still make a comeback to the Indian side given he scores runs in domestic cricket consistently.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanath Jayasuriya during an event in Colombo.



Sanath to Surya There is always an element of humour when suryakumar Yadav is around.



Surya to Sanath: Getting fitter, trying to make a comeback pic.twitter.com/AHPlGHCORd — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 25, 2026

Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, has been stripped of the T20I captaincy and dropped from the squad following a lean patch with the bat ahead of India's tour of Ireland and England. The BCCI named Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain.

However, India's fortunes have dipped under Iyer's leadership. The Men in Blue were whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland before suffering a 4-0 series defeat to England in the five-match T20I series, with the opening game ending in a no-result due to rain.

As per a BCCI source, the apex cricket body has not ruled out a comeback for Suryakumar, and he remains in contention for selection if he consistently performs in domestic cricket, despite not being in the current plans.

"Doors for Suryakumar Yadav are still open. He is not currently in the scheme of things, but he remains eligible to come back if he scores runs in domestic cricket consistently," said a BCCI source.

(With ANI inputs)

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