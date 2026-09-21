Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has grasped the attention of the entire cricket world, breaking countless records despite being only 15 years old. It appears that his performances have not only wowed fans across the globe, but also his peers on the cricket field. Indian Premier League (IPL) great and Mumbai Indians (MI) batting stalwart Suryakumar Yadav appears to be one of those who has been left impressed by the teenager. When asked to pick one skill he would love to have from another cricketer, Suryakumar chose Sooryavanshi's six-hitting ability over qualities of other great players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni or AB de Villiers.

"There is a young boy, you must have heard his name - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Definitely his six-hitting ability," Suryakumar stated as the one skill he would like to take from another player, speaking in an interview with 'Humans of Bombay'.

In IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi hammered 776 runs in just 16 matches at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 237.31, winning the Orange Cap (most runs award) and the 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) award. He smashed 72 sixes across the tournament, the most by a single player in one edition of the IPL.

Suryakumar, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025, endured an underwhelming campaign in IPL 2026, managing just 270 runs in 12 innings, as his side finished ninth out of 10 teams.

The poor form culminated in Suryakumar being stripped from captaincy and dropped entirely from India's T20I side, despite leading the nation to T20 World Cup 2026 glory in March.

Concerns over Suryakumar's future at MI emerged after the player and team's disappointing campaign. However, recent reports claimed that he is set to stay at the franchise for IPL 2027.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi broke into the Indian T20I team after his incredible IPL season, and is part of the nation's Asian Games 2026 squad.

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