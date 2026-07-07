India announced their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, with Shreyas Iyer set to continue as captain. Iyer took over the reins from Suryakumar Yadav, whose last international appearance came in India's title-winning T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. A prolonged lean patch with the bat in international cricket was one of the main reasons behind Suryakumar's omission from the squad. Despite not being selected, the right-handed batter shared a heartfelt message for the team and wished them well for the series.

In a post on X, Suryakumar expressed confidence in the Indian team, saying the players were giving their best and would continue to have his full backing.

"I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support," wrote SKY.

The right-handed batter also praised the 15-year-old batting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest Indian to make international debut. He played his first match against England in the second T20I on Saturday.

"A special word for Vaibhav - you're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud," Suryakumar wrote on X.

The veteran cricketer also cautioned fans against believing or sharing misinformation, clarifying that a statement circulating online had been falsely linked to him.

"I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information. My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar's clarification came amid the circulation of an unauthorised statement on social media, with the India batter urging fans to rely only on verified information shared through his official platforms.

(With ANI Inputs)

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