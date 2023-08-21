Veteran Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik took to social media to share a special message on the occasion of his wedding anniversary. Karthik got married to well-known squash player Dipika Pallikal in 2015. Karthik shared a picture of both of them and the caption of the post contained a funny yet sweet message for the occasion. "True love is surviving each other's nonsense year after year. Happy DK-DP day," he wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, Karthik, who is currently part of the commentary team for the ongoing season of The Hundred, took to X and revealed the movie that was discarded by the critics but holds a special place in heart. Joining the trend, Karthik shared a poster of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Fan".

True love is surviving each other's nonsense year after year

Happy DK-DP day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uLa2RGfdjT — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 20, 2023

Karthik is currently not in the scheme of things of the Indian team after a string of low scores. He has not played a game for India since the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to England last year.

The 38-year-old also had a disastrous IPL 2023 season. He managed 140 runs this season at a paltry average of 11.67. Reports have also emerged that RCB might release him ahead of next season's auction.

Karthik has played 242 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 4516 runs, with an average of 25.81. He has also slammed 20 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being an unbeaten 97.

For India, he has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 56 T20Is, amassing more 3,000 runs across formats.