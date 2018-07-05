 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Finalising Cricket Board Constitution

Updated: 05 July 2018 17:45 IST

The Supreme Court also did not agree with the Lodha Committee recommendation for a three-year cooling off period before seeking re-election.

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Finalising Cricket Board Constitution
Supreme Court is likely to pronounce orders on the constitution after two weeks © AFP

The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained all state cricket bodies from holding elections till it pronounced a verdict on finalisation of the draft constitution of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), as it reserved the judgement on the issue. The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce orders on the constitution after two weeks. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud also asked the high courts not to entertain any plea on the appointment of administrators for state cricket bodies.

The court said it will also consider modifying the earlier verdict on 'one state, one vote' and interpretation of the cooling-off period for BCCI office bearers.

The top court had earlier asked the state cricket associations and BCCI office-bearers to give suggestions on the draft constitution for the apex cricket body to the amicus, saying these have to be in tune with the Lodha panel recommendations and its verdict. The draft, to be finalised by the court, would be binding on the BCCI.

However, the bench had clarified that its order on the petitions seeking recall of the 2016 verdict would deal with the validity of the draft constitution. The Justice Lodha panel had recommended a slew of structural reforms in BCCI which were approved by the apex court. The court had approved these recommendations such as 'one state, one vote', 'one member, one post' and fixing an age-cap of 70 years on those occupying BCCI posts.

"We are not accepting cooling off period suggested by Lodha panel," the Supreme Court said. "We are accepting BCCI suggestion . So no cooling off period."

The Lodha panel had recommended that there must be a cooling off period after any BCCI office-bearer's three year tenure before they could stand for re-election.

The BCCI, on the other hand, had suggested to that instead of cooling off period, an official should be allowed to contest for other posts.

The Supreme Court agreed with Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramanium's suggestions that there should be five selectors instead of three.

(With inputs from A. Vaidyanathan)

Comments
Topics : Cricket BCCI
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The apex court restrained all state cricket bodies from holding elections
  • The Lodha panel recommended that there must be a cooling off period
  • The apex court is likely to pronounce orders after two weeks
Related Articles
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Finalising Cricket Board Constitution
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Finalising Cricket Board Constitution
Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay DDCA Election
Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay DDCA Election
YoYo Test Under Scanner: CoA To Ask BCCI Why Is It Only Fitness Criterion
YoYo Test Under Scanner: CoA To Ask BCCI Why Is It Only Fitness Criterion
BCCI Clears Central Contract Payments For Players
BCCI Clears Central Contract Payments For Players
Amitabh Chaudhary
Amitabh Chaudhary's "Unauthorised Bhutan Trip": COA Issues Showcause Notice
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.