 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Supreme Court Hearing on BCCI-Lodha Panel Logjam on December 9

Updated: 08 December 2016 19:20 IST

A Supreme Court bench, headed by outgoing Chief Justice of India TS Thakur, will hear the matter regarding BCCI's non-implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations on Friday, December 9

Supreme Court Hearing on BCCI-Lodha Panel Logjam on December 9
BCCI remains opposed to some of the recommendations of the Lodha committee. © NDTV

The Supreme Court will hear the case of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) non-implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations on Friday, December 9. The hearing for the matter had been postponed from the initially scheduled date of December 5.

The bench is being led by outgoing Chief Justice of India, TS Thakur.

The cricket board has argued its case for not implementing the committee's recommendations in toto and has remained adamant in its position over the last few months.

In its third status report submitted to the court last month, the Lodha panel had recommended the removal of the office-bearers in the BCCI and state units who did not meet the eligibility criteria laid down by the panel.

It also suggested the appointment of former union Home Secretary G.K. Pillai as an observer to run the day-to-day affairs of the board.

The panel's stance has left BCCI far from pleased. In separate affidavits filed with the Supreme Court ahead of the initial hearing date on December 5, BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke had blamed members of the panel of showing a lack of interest in meeting the cricket board's top brass.

The board has contended that it cannot force the state units to implement the Lodha panel recommendations and that such a move will only be possible through a majority vote.

Many states have voiced their objections to BCCI on some of the suggested reforms, including age caps and tenure limits on office bearers and the one-state one-vote policy.

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • SC hearing on the BCCI-Lodha panel logjam will take place on December 9
  • The Supreme Court bench is headed by CJI TS Thakur
  • BCCI remains opposed to implementing the Lodha panel reforms in toto
Related Articles
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Lodha Committee Not Giving us Time For Last Two Months: Anurag Thakur
Lodha Committee Not Giving us Time For Last Two Months: Anurag Thakur
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.