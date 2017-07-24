Supreme Court Bars N Srinivasan And Niranjan Shah From Attending BCCI SGM

The Supreme Court of India on Monday restrained former cricket administrators N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah from attending the BCCI Special General Meeting, scheduled on July 26. Opposing the decision, BCCI came in support of Srinivasan and argued that the Lodha Panel cannot bar a nominee like Srinivasan. The board also argued that Srinivasan had attended the previous four meetings and no one had questioned it, but when the former BCCI President spoke against the Lodha Panel, he has been barred from attending the meeting.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who is representing Srinivasan, argued that the Lodha Panel doesn't bar a nominee and Srinivasan is being targeted.

The Supreme Court will decide whether the disqualified member can attend the meeting as a nominee of the state association on August 18.