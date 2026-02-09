It is that time of year when an intense debate over the popularity of sporting finales takes over social media. With Super Bowl 60 unfolding at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, fans in the West frequently label it the "most popular" sporting event in the world. However, that statement is far from what factual data suggests. When viewed through a global lens, the numbers tell a different story-one where football remains the undisputed king, and cricket has emerged as a world leader in digital innovation and engagement.

While there is no denying the popularity the Super Bowl holds in the United States, here is a look at the "finals" that garnered the most viewership across the globe:

1. FIFA World Cup Final (2022)

The 2022 final in Qatar, where Argentina triumphed over France, set a benchmark that may not be surpassed for years. According to official FIFA data, the match reached nearly 1.5 billion people globally. It is the only event on this list that can claim a truly balanced global reach, drawing massive audiences from Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa simultaneously.

Global Reach: 1.5 billion unique viewers, according to FIFA's official Global Engagement and Audience Reports.

2. Cricket World Cup Final (2023)

The 2023 final between India and Australia was a watershed moment for the sport. While cricket fell short of reaching the same global scale as the FIFA World Cup, the sheer population density of South Asia drives numbers that are more than enough to earn the number two spot on this list.

Global Reach: Estimated at 500 million unique viewers, according to the ICC and its official broadcast partners, such as Disney Star.

India alone recorded over 422 billion viewing minutes on the Disney Star Network, according to BARC data.

3. IPL Final (2025)

The Indian Premier League is no longer just a "domestic" league; it is a global digital powerhouse. The 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings became the most-watched T20 match in history, fuelled by the emotional narrative of Virat Kohli winning his first title.

Combined Reach: Approximately 300 million viewers across digital and TV platforms.

4. Super Bowl LIX (2025)

The 2025 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was a record-breaking event for American television. However, it remains a regional titan in comparison to football and cricket.

Total Reach: Approximately 190 million (comprising 127.7 million in the US and approximately 62.5 million international viewers).

The Verdict

When we break down the data, the FIFA World Cup is the clear winner in terms of global presence and total human reach. The Super Bowl, on the other hand, remains the commercial gold standard, fetching the most valuable advertising slots in the industry. Meanwhile, the rise of Cricket in the digital space suggests that the hierarchy of global sports is shifting rapidly towards the East.