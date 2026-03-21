Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has responded to criticism over appearing on the guest panel of a Pakistani cricket show during Asia Cup 2025. Gavaskar was questioned regarding this matter after criticising Sunrisers Leeds' purchase of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction, as the franchise is owned by a Chennai-based conglomerate. Gavaskar had stated that such purchases by Indian owners indirectly contribute to Indian casualties - a comment made in the light of India-Pakistan diplomatic tension following the Pahalgam terror attack. However, he has defended his own appearance on a Pakistani show and has even doubled down on his opinion.

When asked whether his stints as a commentator or panelist in shows during the Asia Cup also concern his original criticism of the matter, as Pakistan also earn a share of the tournament's revenue, Gavaskar has given a firm response.

"Yes, I have been on commentary panels of ICC and ACC. The revenue went to all the participating countries from the ICC and ACC, but not from an Indian entity as far as I know. I don't understand how you can say that I am a contributor since I am not making any payment to any commentator, Indian or any other nationality," Gavaskar said, speaking to Mumbai Mirror.

"I don't know about other sports and what they are doing. All I am praying for is that Indians stop paying Pakistanis. If you have noticed, the reverse has never happened for decades, if ever," he added, doubling down on his viewpoint.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed was bought for GBP 190,000 (approximately INR 2.35 crore) by Sunrisers Leeds, who have the same owners as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The move was criticised by a section of fans on social media.

Gavaskar had said the following regarding the purchase:

"Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons," Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-day column.

"Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties. It's as simple as that," he had further written.