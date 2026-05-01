Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag ended a nine-game drought for a half-century in the IPL on Friday, achieving the milestone in 33 balls during the match against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. Parag, who scored just 117 runs in 9 prior IPL 2026 matches, led his team's charge with a crucial century-plus partnership with Dhruv Jurel. After completing his half-century, Parag gave a muted celebration while looking towards the RR dugout, which got up on its feet to acknowledge their captain's knock.

Parag missed out on his maiden IPL century by 10 runs as he was dismissed on 90 (50) by Mitchell Starc in the 17th over.

This knock comes as a huge relief for Parag, who was in the news earlier this week after stirring up a huge controversy in RR's previous match. Parag was caught vaping in the dressing room during the fixture against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

The footage went viral instantly, sparking debates over player discipline and the legality of such devices under Indian law. He was fined 25 per cent of his match-fee and handed a demerit point for his act.

A press statement from the IPL said, "Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals, has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 40 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings."

"Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute." The incident occurred during the second innings when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room," the statement added.

Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma.

The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact.

(With ANI Inputs)

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