Australian wicketkeeper/batter Josh Inglis has joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad ahead of their May 4 fixture and is available for immediate selection. According to ESPNcricinfo, South African batter Matthew Breetzke has left the tournament for personal reasons. Inglis was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction due to his wedding and was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8.60 crore.

His wedding took place on April 18 in Margaret River, Western Australia. Inglis scored 278 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.88 and a strike-rate of 162.57 for PBKS.

Breetzke, meanwhile, has returned to South Africa. He had left the LSG squad before the April 26 game at home against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which went down to a super over.

Inglis has already begun training with the LSG squad. Monday's clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium will mark both teams' ninth fixture of the season, with the two struggling sides locked on just two wins each in a battle near the bottom of the table.

In the coming week, LSG face a demanding three-match stretch, against the Mumbai Indians on Monday in Mumbai, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday in Lucknow, and the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Chennai, as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Squad:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohammed Shami, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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