Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to India colours for their three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. The series will mark the first time that Kohli and Rohit will play for India since the Champions Trophy 2025 final in March. With both players no longer in any leadership roles, and active in just one format, whether they will be around till the 2027 World Cup is anyone's guess. Legendary former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed a warning regarding Kohli and Rohit's future.

"It depends to a great extent on the number of one-day matches that India plays over the next couple of years," said Gavaskar to India Today, on whether Kohli or Rohit would play the 2027 World Cup.

"Look, it's not easy to be playing just seven or eight ODIs in a season while preparing for something as big as a World Cup," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar stressed that Kohli and Rohit may need to stay active and in shape by playing domestic cricket tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"There is not much in terms of exposure or practice for players who are approaching the latter stages of their careers. They will have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy in India whenever it's scheduled, if it doesn't clash with any international ODI tournaments. That's one way to stay in trim and maintain match practice," Gavaskar said.

Kohli and Rohit are India's second and fourth-highest ODI run-scorers of all time, with both having been a guaranteed selection for over a decade.

However, with Kohli now aged 36 and Rohit 38, there is increasing uncertainty over their future.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar refused to comment on whether Kohli or Rohit are in the fray for the 2027 World Cup.

"We've picked them (for Australia). As far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don't think we need to talk about it today. You don't have to think too far at this point, as the team is picked for Australia. You just need them to score runs like they have been through their career," Agarkar said.

Kohli and Rohit will be playing under a new captain when they make their India comebacks, as Test captain Shubman Gill was also named the ODI captain by the BCCI on Saturday. Gill replaced Rohit at the helm, with the latter's last contribution as captain being leading India to Champions Trophy glory.