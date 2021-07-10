Several former and current cricketers along with club franchises wished former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) among others posted their birthday wishes on social media for the legendary batsman. Gavaskar, who is now one of the most well-known commentators, was part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev at the famous Lord's cricket ground in London.

The BCCI listed few of Gavaskar's achievements and wrote on Twitter, "1983 World Cup-winner, 233 international games, 13,214 international runs, First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests. Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday."

1983 World Cup-winner

233 international games

13,214 international runs

First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests



Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/8tQeMlCbSn — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video message for Gavaskar, wishing him "a year full of good health and happiness".

Happy Birthday Gavaskar Sir.

Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/LMyzkbOrDT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2021

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote, "Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fiercest bowlers will always remain unmatched. Wish you a great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar."

Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fierest bowlers will always remain unmatched.Wish you a great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/rfqIoxnvjg — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 10, 2021

Sehwag also wished Gavaskar in his unique style and shared a small clip with the caption, "Chal Phut. This is what the great #SunilGavaskar said to bowlers trying their best to get him out. Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye :)."

Chal Phut. This is what the great #SunilGavaskar said to bowlers trying their best to get him out.

Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye :) pic.twitter.com/6H54N9wunF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2021

Many others wished the former Indian captain.

The first batsman to 10,000 Test runs

Third-most Test centuries for India

The original Little Master



Happy birthday to the great Sunil Gavaskar, who turns 72 pic.twitter.com/04R0Kf7yQ0 — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2021

Happy birthday sir #SunilGavaskar wish you great health and happiness pic.twitter.com/qycTX199Ww — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

He had swag before swag was even a word. Happy Birthday to the man who has forgotten more about the game than most of us will ever learn. #SunilGavaskar #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/69bp15DBv4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2021

Birthday greetings to the little master. Wishing you good health and happiness #SunilGavaskar sir! pic.twitter.com/tu848sdmTU — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 10, 2021

An legend who successfully turned every gloomy day 'Sunny'



Here's wishing the Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, a very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdaySunnyG pic.twitter.com/lAIC1g5zz7 — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) July 10, 2021

Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India, scoring 10,122 runs with 34 hundreds. He also represented the country in the ODI format, playing 108 matches.