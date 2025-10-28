Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in the 2007 ICC World T20 remains one of the most epic moments in Indian cricket. Yuvraj's historic performance in the match helped India secure a memorable victory. Broad, however, was understandably shattered to have conceded 36 runs in the same over. Later, when his father Chris Broad, also a former ICC match referee, decided to give Stuart a signed Yuvraj Singh shirt, he threw it in the dustbin. While Chris saw the humorous side of the gesture, Stuart did not.

"He didn't appreciate my gesture after he was hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh," Broad senior told The Telegraph. "I got Yuvraj to sign an Indian shirt and gave it to him for Christmas. Apparently, he opened the present, saw it, and threw it in the bin. I think he had a bit of a sense of humour failure over that," he further said.

Stuart ended his career with 3,662 runs at an average of 18.03. Chris said that he had proposed the idea of improving his batting skills by training under him. However, the England pacer was not interested.

"Once he asked me, out of the blue, early season to go into the nets at Trent Bridge and throw him some balls, and we had an hour working together, and he went out and scored a few runs for England," Broad recalled.

"In the press he said, 'Yeah, it's been great and I'd like to thank Paul Farbrace for helping me with my batting'. Hello? What about your good old dad? And I did mention it to him and he said, 'But politically, I've got to say the right thing'. I'm sorry, no, you don't. So that was a bit disappointing. But I did try, I did say to him, 'I can help you with your batting'. But he would go, 'No, I'm not interested, Dad, I'm a bowler. I'm not a batsman'. I get that. But he could have been so much better," Chris asserted.