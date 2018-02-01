Strong Evidence Of Corruption But Unauthorised To Take Action: ICC On Ajman All Stars Meet

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that there was "strong evidence" to prove that the Ajman All Stars tournament was a "corrupt event." However, it clarified that the parent body cannot take action as it is not under their sanctioning purview. The tournament, which is being held in Dubai, has come under the scanner after the Dubai Stars-Sharjah Warriors T20 match witnessed shocking scenes, which included bizarre run-outs and stumpings, leading ICC to conduct investigations against it. Set 136 to win, the Warriors were bundled out for 46 with most batsmen either being stumped or run out.

ICC's GM (Anti-Corruption Unit) Alex Marshall on his part stated: "The event was not approved or in any way sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and therefore neither the ECB nor the ICC has authority to take action under cricket's anti-corruption rules against anybody who may have engaged in any corrupt practice.

"However, after speaking to a number of those involved we consider there to be strong evidence to indicate this was a corrupt event and damaging to the wider reputation of cricket and as such will continue the investigation," he added.

Marshall said ICC is now trying to track down the organisers of the tournament.

"Our ongoing enquiries will now focus on identifying the organisers of the tournament to prevent similar incidents occurring elsewhere and to disrupt corrupt practices wherever we can," he said.

The ICC will also urge member boards to keep a tab on its registered players.

"In addition, all Member Boards whose players have participated in this event will be asked to consider whether by doing so, those players are in breach of any other applicable rules, including those that prohibit participation in unsanctioned cricket, and if so for disciplinary action to be taken against them."