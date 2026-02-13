One of the most respected Indian cricketers of all time, Harbhajan Singh, lost his cool at former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan lambasted Tanvir for suggesting he always 'roams around with Pakistani cricketers'. The issue erupted during Harbhajan's visit to the UAE, where he was working with the broadcaster in the ILT20. As part of his duties, Harbhajan had to interview Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq. But Tanvir gave the story a different angle altogether.

"This video is for a tuccha insaan (petty human being), who's said a few things about me. Ideally, I don't even know who he is, but because I see that time and again, he does his drama on one platform or another. First, I want to know who this guy is. Do you even know him? His name is Tanvir Ahmed. He's played some 3-4 matches for Pakistan, and he behaves as if he is Imran Khan, or Wasim Akram, or Waqar Younis. Shame on you," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan explained how he had to interview Tariq, who won the Man of the Match award after an ILT20 game. However, seeing Tanvir blow the incident out of proportion, the former India spinner completely lost his cool.

"I was serving my role as a broadcaster in the ILT20. What is the role of a broadcaster? When someone wins the Man of the Match award, you ask him questions, right? Usman Tariq, the Pakistan spinner, picked up three wickets and won the match for his team. As a broadcaster, I am obviously supposed to ask him questions. But when I did so, this guy [Tanvir Ahmed] had a problem. Had I not asked him questions, he would have again thought that, since he's from Pakistan, I didn't ask him questions. He said, wherever I see a Pakistani cricketer, I roam around them.

Harbhajan warned Tanvir to 'stop talking nonsense' and behave in a respectful manner, or else, be prepared to face repercussions.

"Listen to me. I don't even know who you are. None of the greats produced by Pakistan says such a thing. They are well-respected. But people like you, who have never achieved anything, all they can do is sit on cheap channels and utter nonsense. You don't have the manners to speak. This is the difference between a player who plays 5 matches and one who plays 100," Harbhajan fumed.

"So Tanvir Ahmed, look at yourself and stop talking nonsense. As far as I am concerned, just buzz off. The next time it happens, teri dhajjiya uda dunga (I'll destroy you). So get lost."