Australia spinner Adam Zampa remains hopeful of donning the iconic Baggy Green cap despite his sparse first-class appearances in recent years. Zampa, who has become a key figure in Australia's limited-overs setup, believes his current form and experience would make him a strong contender for Test selection, particularly for subcontinent tours. Zampa's Test aspirations first gained traction last year when he was considered a strong candidate for Australia's Test tour of India. However, the selectors ultimately opted for Queensland's Mitchell Swepson, leaving Zampa disappointed but undeterred.

"I think, realistically, (I'm) still a chance to play Test cricket," he told the Final Word podcast. "If I was playing a lot of Shield cricket right now with the way I'm bowling, the bowler I am, think I'd be fine, I'd be doing really well. The few games I have played in the last couple of years are suggestive of that."

The 31-year-old leg-spinner has played just two first-class matches since 2019, both for New South Wales, following his return to the state in 2020 after a seven-year stint with South Australia. His heavy white-ball commitments have limited his opportunities in the longer format, but Zampa remains confident that his skills would translate effectively to Test cricket, even with a first-class bowling average of 46.98.

Zampa's Test hopes may yet be realized, with Australia's upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka next year offering a potential opening. The selectors are expected to take a variety of spin-bowling options to support Nathan Lyon, and Zampa's experience and current form could make him a valuable asset. While two spinners in home Tests is uncommon, Zampa could also see action in the Sheffield Shield, with a window of opportunity available either side of Pakistan's visit in November for ODIs and T20Is.

However, Zampa is well aware of the scrutiny that would accompany his selection, particularly given his first-class record. "Even if I do get picked in the upcoming subcontinent tours, people will say, well his record is averaging 46 with the ball, it's not good enough, people will say that I'm sure, but if I do get picked I'll know that the way I feel like I'm bowling, it'll be fine," he said.

Regardless of whether Test cricket becomes a reality for Zampa, he has made it clear that his focus is firmly on representing Australia in international cricket. After the high of winning the 2023 ODI World Cup, Zampa withdrew from both the IPL and Major League Cricket (MLC) this year, reaffirming his commitment to the national team. He recently signed a two-year central contract with Cricket Australia, prioritizing national duty over the lucrative franchise circuit.

"I was lucky to…be part of a winning World Cup team," he said. "Looking forward, the franchise thing isn't for me. I want to keep playing for Australia as long as I can, the feeling of success in that team is something I want more of. I'm lucky enough to have signed a two-year with Australia and it's on the basis of wanting to play every game for Australia. It meant I had to make some decisions around franchise cricket."

Zampa, who is the only Australian men's bowler with over 100 T20I wickets, continues to excel in the shortest format. He is currently playing in The Hundred for Oval Invincibles, where he is the joint-leading wicket-taker. However, his heart remains with the Australian team, and he is determined to contribute to their success in all formats.

Zampa now prepares for Australia's upcoming tour of the UK, which includes three T20Is against Scotland, three more against England, and five ODIs, his Test dreams remain alive.

