Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith was left visibly frustrated after Multan Sultans crashed out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 following a defeat against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Eliminator on Tuesday. The loss marked a disappointing end to Multan's campaign and a forgettable outing for Smith. Batting first, Multan Sultans were restricted to 159/9 in 20 overs, with Shan Masood top-scoring with 69 runs. Hyderabad Kingsmen then chased down the target with ease, crossing the line in just 15.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Smith endured a poor outing, managing only 13 runs off 10 balls.

Smith's dismissal came on the final ball of the third over when Mohammad Ali bowled him with a length delivery that the Australian attempted to whip across the line. The ball went straight to Maaz Sadaqat at square leg, who made amends after dropping Smith two deliveries earlier.

On returning to the dressing room, Smith vented his frustration by smashing his bat on the floor-a moment that was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

STEVE SMITH IN FULL ANGRY MODE.



- Steve Smith lost his control while he was going to the dressing room.



- He threw his bat in anger because Maaz Sadaqat showed him aggression after dismissing him. pic.twitter.com/noT2WYkVGR — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 29, 2026

Reflecting on the loss, Multan skipper Ashton Turner admitted that the team had lost momentum at a crucial stage.

"We lost a little bit of momentum over the last couple of games. We had won six out of eight games and were feeling good.In the powerplay, you know, we sort of got outplayed out and, you know, you play on that and have the quality of our top order, you know, we've seen one of the best batting order where the first time we've lost so many wickets in the power play. Unfortunately, it was in the not the game that we wanted," Turner said during the post-match presentation.

With the defeat, Multan Sultans are out of the PSL 2026 title race. Hyderabad Kingsmen will now face Islamabad United in the second Eliminator on Friday, with the winner set to meet Peshawar Zalmi in the final on Sunday.

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