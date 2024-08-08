Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, including failure to report match-fixing approach without delay and disruption of evidence. The 25-year-old left-arm spinner Jayawickrama allegedly failed to report to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit approaches made to him to fix international matches as well as Lanka Premier League games in 2021.

The ICC said on its website on Thursday, "Reportedly, the Sri Lanka bowler was found to have deleted messages related to the approach for conducting corrupt practices." The player has been given 14 days to respond starting August 6.

Jayawickrama has been charged under Article 2.4.4, which pertains to "failing to report to the ACU, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received to carry out fixing in future International Matches." The second offence is also related to Article 2.4.4, which pertains to "failing to report to the ACU without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received in which he was asked to approach another player, on a corrupter's behalf, to carry out fixing in the 2021 Lanka Premier League." The cricketer has also been charged with "obstructing the investigation".

The ICC said, "Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing the investigation by deleting messages in which the approaches and offers to engage in corrupt conduct were made." The ICC added, "Following Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Code, Sri Lanka Cricket and the ICC have agreed that the ICC will take action concerning the Lanka Premier League charge alongside the International Match charges."