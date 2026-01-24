Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka enter the second ODI at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium with a 1-0 series lead and the momentum of a hard-fought 19-run victory in the opener. After Kusal Mendis anchored the first match with a brilliant unbeaten 93, the hosts will look to their formidable spin attack, led by youngster Dunith Wellalage, to once again exploit the turning conditions and secure the series with a game to spare. England, meanwhile, faces a do-or-die scenario to keep the series alive. Joe Root and Ben Duckett showed class in the first match, but the visitors must find a way to navigate a middle-order collapse and show greater composure against the spinning ball. With the head-to-head record now perfectly poised at 38 wins apiece, this afternoon's clash promises to be a high-stakes tactical battle on a surface where every run will be fiercely contested.

When will the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match will be played on January 24, 2026.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match will be aired on Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI match will live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)