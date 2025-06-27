Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume Day 3 from a strong position, having already taken a first innings lead of 43 runs over Bangladesh. The hosts lost just two wickets in what was a commanding batting performance on Day 2, which they finished on 290/2. Opener Pathum Nissanka remained unbeaten on 146 overnight, and will be hoping to surpass his career best score of 187. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be looking for some quick wickets to bring themselves back into the contest. The winner of this match will clinch the two-match Test series, gaining points in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. (Live Scorecard)