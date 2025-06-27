Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score Updates
SL vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Opener Pathum Nissanka remained unbeaten on 146 overnight, as Sri Lanka gained control.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Scorecard Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume Day 3 from a strong position, having already taken a first innings lead of 43 runs over Bangladesh. The hosts lost just two wickets in what was a commanding batting performance on Day 2, which they finished on 290/2. Opener Pathum Nissanka remained unbeaten on 146 overnight, and will be hoping to surpass his career best score of 187. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be looking for some quick wickets to bring themselves back into the contest. The winner of this match will clinch the two-match Test series, gaining points in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jun 25, 2025
Day 3 | Morning Session
SL
305/3 (83.1)
BAN
247
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.67
Batsman
Prabath Jayasuriya
8 (28)
Dhananjaya de Silva
0* (0)
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain
45/0 (12)
Taijul Islam
93/2 (34.1)
No run.
Dhananjaya de Silva is off the mark as he pushes this full ball to long off.
Dhananjaya de Silva walks in.
OUT! TAKEN! Bangladesh have found a breakthrough! Slight misjudgment from Nissanka's point of view! Tossed up full and angling on middle, spins away. Nissanka uses his feet to negotiate but instead pushes on the up and straight in the hands of short cover where Anamul Haque takes a low catch. End of a marathon innings from Pathum Nissanka.
Fuller and nipping back in on middle, Nissanka works it to mid-wicket for one.
Pushes it full and on middle and leg. Nissanka hangs back to defend.
Outside off, fuller, it is left alone.
Very full and on middle and leg, Nissanka digs it out well.
A length ball, outside off, Nissanka shoulders arms to it.
Bangladesh are not happy with the new ball. Perhaps something related to the seam and the 2.1 overs old ball will be adjusted.
FOUR! UP AND OVER! Ebadot Hossain bangs it short but with a lot of width. Nissanka upper cuts it to third man and it rolls to the fence.
Flighted full and outside off, pushed to cover.
Spills it well down the leg side. Prabath Jayasuriya sweeps it to fine leg for a couple of runs. 300 up for Sri Lanka.
Flat and outside off, turns away. Nissanka knocks it through covers for a single.
Slants in a full ball on middle, blocked well.
Floated full and around off. Nissanka gets his front foot out and defends.
Looped up full and on off, Nissanka leans and defends.
Shapes in a length ball on the pads. Prabath Jayasuriya clips it to fine leg but Nissanka denies the run.
Well outside off, Prabath Jayasuriya leaves it alone.
Pulls out a bumper, around off and shapes away. Prabath Jayasuriya sways away from it.