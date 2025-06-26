Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Scorecard Updates: The winner of the second Test will clinch the series, after the first match ended in a draw.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Bangladesh tailenders are aiming to extend their first innings total on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Bangladesh ended Day 1 on 220/8, with opener Shadman Islam top-scoring with 46. Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and Sonal Dinusha all took two wickets each for Sri Lanka. With both sides having played out a high-scoring draw in the first Test, the second and final match of the series will prove decisive in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jun 25, 2025
Day 2 | Morning Session
SL
26/0 (5.0)
BAN
247
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.20
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
16 (19)
Lahiru Udara
9* (11)
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain
17/0 (3)
Taijul Islam
8/0 (2)
Back for Lankas' reply. Lahiru Udara and Pathum Nissanka to open for Sri Lanka. Ebadot Hossain to bowl first. Let's play...
...SECOND INNINGS...
Najmul Hossain Shanto and his batting department were coming high in confidence as far as run scoring is concerned, but this pitch was not tailor-made for the batters and they had to grind hard for runs. Bangladesh managed a couple of partnerships but kept losing wickets regularly. The cracks will open up more as the game progresses and it won't get any easier for the batters to score. Sri Lanka have to be careful. Can Bangladeshi bowlers manage a couple of wickets before the end of the session?
Bangladesh opted to bat first, just like they did in the first Test match but here in Colombo, they found it hard to get going as there was much more for the bowlers as compared to the first game. Sri Lankan pacers were spot on with their line and length and so were their spinners. It's surprising to see Prabath Jayasuriya without any wickets as he always delivers in home conditions. However, this time around, the debutant Sonal Dinusha took the limelight as he bowled brilliantly in his first outing.
So, Bangladesh have managed to add 17 runs to the overnight total. A fantastic bowling display from Sri Lanka and they'll be happy with how they have performed. Asitha Fernando in particular, who didn't have much to do in the first Test, used the variable bounce to great extent as he ended with a three-fer.
OUT! GONE! The debutant takes the final wicket! He ends with a three-fer! Flighted full and outside off. Islam swings hard as he tries to go downtown but cue ends his shot to mid on where Dinesh Chandimal takes it.
Slows it up, fuller and outside off, defended out.
Tossed up on middle, Islam punches it back to the bowler.
Short in length and on leg, Rana gets in a tangle as he tries to flick it away, he misses and it rolls past his gloves on the leg side and to the keeper. Sri Lanka appeal and takes the review quickly after the umpire turns it down. UltraEdge shows a flat line as it rolls past his gloves.
A bumper, outside off. Islam rides as he hops and hits it to cover for a single.
Short of a length and outside off, Islam carves it in the gap past point for a couple of runs.
Angles it on the pads. Islam flicks it behind square leg and denies the run.
Keeps charging in with the bouncer, this is on middle, Islam leaves it.
A halt in play as Taijul Islam looks in pain and needs some treatment on his left hand. The physio is out with the magic spray.
Angles in a shorter delivery on off from around the wicket. Islam looks to work it across but instead gets hit on his left glove.
Tad short and outside off, Islam cuts it to deep point for a single.
FOUR! MORE! This is frustrating the Lankans now! Islam takes the charge and heaves this full ball over mid-wicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Handy innings from Islam! Floated around off, Islam reverse sweeps it past first slip and into the third man fence. Quality shot.
On middle, it turns away. Islam waits and blocks off the back foot.
Fuller ball on middle, lands and spins away. Islam solidly blocks it out.