Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Bangladesh tailenders are aiming to extend their first innings total on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Bangladesh ended Day 1 on 220/8, with opener Shadman Islam top-scoring with 46. Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and Sonal Dinusha all took two wickets each for Sri Lanka. With both sides having played out a high-scoring draw in the first Test, the second and final match of the series will prove decisive in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. (Live Scorecard)