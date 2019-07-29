 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Seal Series Against Bangladesh With Easy Win

Updated: 29 July 2019 00:01 IST

Avishka Fernando hit a quick-fire half-century as Sri Lanka eased to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second one-day international to seal the three-match series.

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Seal Series Against Bangladesh With Easy Win
Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on 52 and 41 runs respectively. © AFP

Avishka Fernando hit a quick-fire half-century as Sri Lanka eased to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second one-day international to seal the three-match series in Colombo on Sunday. Opener Fernando made 82 off 75 balls, helping Sri Lanka reach 242-3 in 44.4 overs after Bangladesh were restricted to 238-8, despite wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim making an unbeaten 98 runs. Fernando and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne set the tone for Sri Lanka's run chase with 71-run stand before Bangladesh had their first success through off-spinner Mehidy Hasan.

Mehidy bowled Karunaratne for 15 but Fernando and Kusal Perera continued the hosts' onslaught to put Sri Lanka, who won Friday's opening game by 91 runs, firmly in control. 

Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Fernando and Perera, who made 30 off 34 balls, in quick succession to revive Bangladesh's hopes but Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews denied them further success.

Mathews struck occasional leg-spinner Sabbir Rahman for a four to complete SriLanka's win. He was unbeaten on 52 runs facing 57 balls.

He was well supported by Mendis, 41 not out, in an unbroken 96-run fourth wicket stand.

"I am disappointed to not get to the three-figure mark and hopefully I can convert my starts into bigger knocks in the future," said man-of-the-match Fernando.

"The track was a bit slow and also spun a bit. I am glad that I was able to make a contribution," he added.

Mustafizur finished with 2-50 for Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur falls short

Bangladesh had Mushfiqur to thank for providing them something to fight with after their top-order crumbled for the second time in the series.

Mushfiqur slammed six fours and a six in a 110-ball innings to bail out Bangladesh who lost their first six wickets for 117 runs.

Mushfiqur and number eight Mehidy shared 84 runs, a seventh-wicket record for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka to give the visitors' innings some respectability.

Mehidy made 43 off 46 balls with six boundaries before he was caught by Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne at mid-off off Nuwan Pradeep.

Pradeep, fellow pace bowler Isuru Udana and leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh were in trouble soon after skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Pradeep trapped opener Soumya Sarkar leg-before for 11 before Tamim dragged an Udana delivery onto his stump after making 19.

Dananjaya removed Mohammad Mithun for 12 and bowled Mahmudullah Riyad for six before Sabbir Rahman's run out for 11 compounded Bangladesh's woes.

Mushfiqur began his fight back with Mehidy after Udana had Mosaddek Hossain caught by Kusal Perera for 13.

Mushfiqur went off the strike in the fifth ball of the final over to miss out on his eighth ODI hundred by just two runs.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same venue on Wednesday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Weerahandige Inol Avishka Fernando Avishka Fernando Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim Mushfiqur Rahim Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Avishka Fernando top-scored for Sri Lanka with 82 runs
  • Sri Lanka chased down the target inside 45 overs
  • Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim remained not out on 98 runs
Related Articles
Watch: Chris Gayle Meets Pop Star Rihanna In West Indies Dressing Room
Watch: Chris Gayle Meets Pop Star Rihanna In West Indies Dressing Room
Sri Lanka Survive Nicholas Pooran Scare, Beat West Indies In World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka Survive Nicholas Pooran Scare, Beat West Indies In World Cup 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.