Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: Sri Lanka limped to 229/9 at the end of 90 overs at Stumps on Day 1 in the second Test against Australia at Galle. Heading into the game 1-0 down, Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss. Dinesh Chandimal was the top run-scorer of the day, making 74, while wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis stayed unbeaten at Stumps, on 59. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets each for Australia, while Matthew Kuhnemann took two and Travis Head one. (Scorecard)