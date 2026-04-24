Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will meet the country's cricket chief Shammi Silva on Friday amid speculation over a possible change in the board's leadership. A source close to Silva said the meeting has been scheduled for later in the day. The development comes against the backdrop of media reports suggesting that Silva could be removed, with the government considering appointing an interim administration to run the sport.

Sri Lanka's 1973 Sports Law empowers the Sports Minister to dissolve governing bodies. However, the provision is at variance with the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for member boards.

Media reports have also suggested that Dissanayake wants Silva to step down to facilitate the appointment of a new administration from May 1.

The government's reported dissatisfaction with Silva stems from player unrest, Sri Lanka's slide in international rankings, and a string of poor performances.

Silva, elected last year, has a tenure until May 2027.

He had earlier been sacked by a previous Sports Minister in November but was reinstated following court intervention.

A political move to appoint an interim committee in December 2024 had led to Sri Lanka's full membership being suspended by the ICC.

The suspension also cost the country hosting rights for the 2025 Under-19 World Cup, which was subsequently moved to South Africa.

Government sources said any move to replace Silva would be undertaken in consultation with the ICC.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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