Sri Lanka have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, with wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis set to lead the side in both the ODI and T20I series, starting from September 15. Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and three ODIs during the tour, with Charith Asalanka named vice-captain across both formats. Pathum Nissanka, who has enjoyed an impressive run of form in recent months in ODIs, will once again be expected to provide solidity at the top of the order. He is joined by Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage and Pavan Rathnayake, who add depth to the batting unit.

The squad also features experienced all-rounders Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage, offering Sri Lanka multiple options with both bat and ball in English conditions.

Shanaka has earned a return to the ODI squad while retaining his place in the T20I side. His ODI recall is a notable selection as Sri Lanka continue preparations towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The bowling attack for the 50-over series includes Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka. Sri Lanka will be aiming to secure their first bilateral series victory over England in 12 years.

For the T20I leg of the tour, Lahiru Udara and Tharindu Rathnayake have been included in the squad, while pace bowlers Nuwan Thushara and Binura Fernando provide additional firepower alongside Chameera and Eshan Malinga.

The T20I squad has also retained the familiar core featuring Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Wellalage and Theekshana.

The tour will begin with the opening T20I in Southampton on September 15, followed by matches in Cardiff on September 17 and Manchester on September 19. The teams will then contest a three-match ODI series, with fixtures scheduled in Chester-le-Street on September 22, Leeds on September 24 and The Oval on September 27.

The Sri Lanka team will depart for England on September 5.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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