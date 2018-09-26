 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka Drop 'Scapegoat' Skipper For England ODIs

Updated: 26 September 2018 18:46 IST

Angelo Mathews had notched up the scores of 22 and 16 in the Asia Cup 2018.

Sri Lanka Drop
Sri Lanka's sacked skipper Angelo Mathews was dropped. © AFP

Sri Lanka's sacked skipper Angelo Mathews was dropped on Wednesday from the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 squads against England after he accused the board of making him a scapegoat for the team's Asia Cup debacle. Angelo Mathews had notched up the scores of 22 and 16 in the Asia Cup 2018. The 31-year-old all-rounder was not included in the 15-man squad for the five one-day internationals and the one-off T20 against England beginning on October 10.

Cricket officials said fitness concerns forced them to drop Mathews. However, he was retained in the Test squad, officials said.

"I have been made the scapegoat in this entire saga of Sri Lanka's dismal performance against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup," Mathews said in a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket after he was sacked earlier this week as ODI and T20 captain.

The board said it asked Mathews to step down and allow Dinesh Chandimal to lead Sri Lanka against England in all three formats of the game.

The sacking followed Sri Lanka's drubbing in the Asia Cup, with losses to lower-ranked Afghanistan and Bangladesh ensuring its quick exit from the competition.

Sri Lanka squad:

Test: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, M Pushpakumara, A Dananjaya, S Lakmal, K Rajitha, L Kumara, L Sandakan, N Dickwella

ODI: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, A Dananjaya, D Chameera, Lasith Malinga, A Aponso, L Sandakan, N Pradeep, K Rajitha, Kusal Janith Perera

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Angelo Mathews Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mathews had notched up the scores of 22 and 16 in the Asia Cup 2018
  • The 31-year-old all-rounder was not included in the 15-man squad
  • Cricket officials said fitness concerns forced them to drop Mathews
Related Articles
Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali's 'Osama' Probe Closed By Cricket Australia
England Give Rory Burns Chance To Fill Alastair Cook
England Give Rory Burns Chance To Fill Alastair Cook's Shoes In Sri Lanka
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute
"Ravi Shastri Should Be Removed As Head Coach": Former India Cricketer
"Ravi Shastri Should Be Removed As Head Coach": Former India Cricketer
A Rishabh Pant Record That Went Unnoticed During India
A Rishabh Pant Record That Went Unnoticed During India's Loss In Final Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.