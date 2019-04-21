Virat Kohli, the captain of Indian cricket team, expressed his heartfelt condolences for those affected by the serial blasts in three churches and as many hotels in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday. According to reports, at least 129 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the tragedy on Easter morning. Virat Kohli said in a tweet: "Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka."

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma joined in saying: "Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country."

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza expressed her shock at the tragedy and prayed for everyone's well-being.

"What is happening to this world???? May God help us all.. really.. #SriLanka," she tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said he was "saddened" by the news of blasts in Sri Lanka.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka. My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time," Laxman tweeted.

The blasts hit several high-end hotels and a church in Colombo, while two other churches were targeted outside Colombo, Sri Lanka police told news agency AFP.

The nature of the explosions, which happened at around 8:45 am local time, was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya in the town of Negombo.

Soon after the initial reports, four other blasts were confirmed by the police. Three of those were at hotels, while another was reported from a church in the town of Batticaloa.

(With AFP inputs)