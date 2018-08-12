Sri Lanka Beat South Africa In Final ODI
Updated: 12 August 2018 21:25 IST
Quinton de Kock made 54 but other wickets fell thick and fast.
Agence France-Presse
Read Time : 1-min
Akila Dananjaya took six wickets as Sri Lanka hammered South Africa. © Twitter
Angelo Mathews hit 97 and Akila Dananjaya took six wickets as Sri Lanka hammered South Africa by 178 runs in the final one day international in Colombo on Sunday. With the brilliant innings from Mathews, backed by Niroshan Dickwella's 43, Sri Lanka made 299 for eight off their 50 overs. South Africa, needing to make the biggest target ever achieved by a visiting team to the Colombo ground, were all out for 121 at just under 25 overs.
Captain Quinton de Kock made 54 but other wickets fell thick and fast as Dananjaya's spin took a toll on the visitors.
