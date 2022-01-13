Sri Lanka on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe which gets underway from Sunday in Pallekele. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be locking horns in the three-match ODI series. All three matches will be played in Pallekele, with the second and third games on January 18 and January 21. "Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Committee selected the following squad to play in Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series, which will commence on the 16th January 2022 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium," SLC said in a statement.

Dhananjaya De Silva is on paternity leave and hence will miss the Zimbabwe series. Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, and Kamil Mishara have been ruled out of the series after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Gunasekera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Shiran Fernando, Kamindu Mendis.

Standby players:Ashen Bandara, Pulina Tharanga, Nimesh Vimukthi, Ashian Daniel, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando have been named as standby players