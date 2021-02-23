Sri Lanka on Monday announced the ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa. Suranga Lakmal was named as a replacement for pacer Lahiru Kumara, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. Kumara will not travel with the team yet he was named in the squad.

The Sri Lankan team will leave for the Caribbean on February 23. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches on the tour, under a bio-secure environment in Antigua from March 3 to April 2.

Earlier in the day, former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas resigned from Sri Lanka's bowling consultant post. Vaas has also informed that he will not be available to tour West Indies as a member of the support staff.

"It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team's departure, based on personal monetary gain," SLC said in an official statement.

"The management of SLC, and indeed the entire nation, hold Vaas in high esteem as a cricketer who has excelled for his country. His years of yeoman service have been appreciated and rewarded over the years both in status and in kind. In such circumstances, it is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom, by handing in his resignation at the eleventh hour," it added.

Promoted

The three T20I matches will be played on March 3, 5, and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, while the ODI series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua on March 10, 12, and 14. The first Test match will start on March 21, and the second Test will begin on March 29.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.