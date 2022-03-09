2011 ICC World Cup winner S Sreesanth has announced his retirement from India's domestic cricket. The Kerala fast bowler took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sreesanth has represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is. He was also part of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC WT20.

"Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for ECC, Ernakulam district, varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association, BCCI, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team, BCCI, and ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family," Sreesanth tweeted.

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game . With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket.

"For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," he further wrote.

Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. However, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years in 2019, which got completed in September 2020.

Following his ban, he made a comeback after being named in the 20-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021 for Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

In 2021 and 2022, he got shortlisted for the IPL auction but went unsold on both the occasions.

(With ANI inputs)