2026 will be a jam-packed year for sports with different events, from various disciplines, lined up one after the other. After the 2023 ODI World Cup, India returns as a host for the T20 format, co-hosting the event with Sri Lanka in February-March this year. 2026 FIFA World Cup will be another major attraction, with a record-breaking 48 teams set to take part in the showpiece event in USA, Mexico and Canada. Let's take a look at sports calendar for 2026:

Cricket:

Women's Premier League (from January 9), India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is from January 11), ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 (from January 15), Indian Premier League (March-May), ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 (June), India's tour of England (July), India's tour of Sri Lanka, India's tour of Bangladesh (both in August), India's tour of New Zealand (October-November)

Football:

FIFA World Cup 2026 (June 12-July 26)

Tennis:

Australian Open (January 12-February 1), French Open (May-June), Wimbledon (June-July) and US Open (August-September) and ATP Finals 2026 (November)

Athletics:

Doha Diamond League (May)

Badminton:

Badminton World Championships (July)

Hockey:

FIH Hockey World Cup (August)

Other Sports:

Commonwealth Games, Glasgow (July), Asian Games, Aichi and Nagoya (September), Para Asian Games, Aichi and Nagoya (October)