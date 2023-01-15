Pakistan had a forgettable day on Friday as they lost yet another series on the home soil. The Babar Azam-led side was defeated by New Zealand in the third and final ODI as the visitors claimed 2-1 victory in the three-match series. This was also New Zealand's maiden series win in Pakistan. Chasing 281, the visitors were reduced to 205/6, despite making a brilliant start. However, it was Glenn Phillips who scored an unbeaten 64 and took his side across the line with two wickets in hand. Pakistan, who had earlier faced defeat against Australia in ODI series and England in the T20Is and Tests, have been facing severe criticism for another loss at home.

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt also expressed his disappointment over the dismal show from the hosts and criticised pacer Haris Rauf for his lack of speed.

“I'm most disappointed with the Pakistan bowlers. What were they doing? Ye speed kya bank me jama karaani hai? (Do you have to deposit the speed in the bank?) Neither did you bowl bouncer nor did you bowl a yorker. The batter smashed you for midwicket and front of square towards six. No yorkers, no bouncers! At one point, I think Haris Rauf bowled 10 slower balls in his two overs,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

“You are a genuine pacer. You bowl fast. Where is your speed? Why didn't you bowl a yorker? Even if you had missed a yorker, it's not easy to smash a lower full toss for a six,” he added.

Coming to the match, Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand secured a series victory over Pakistan with a two-wicket win in the third and final one-day international in Karachi on Friday.

Phillips scored 63 off 42 balls, hitting four sixes and as many fours, to rescue New Zealand from a precarious 181-5 in their pursuit of a 281-run target. His knock overshadowed Fakhar Zaman's 101 as Pakistan made 280-9 in their 50 overs. Walking in to bat with New Zealand needing 100 off 87 balls, Phillips added 64 for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who scored 17 in a match-turning stand.

Skipper Kane Williamson contributed with 53 and Devon Conway struck an equally steady 52 before Phillips finished off the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Phillips completed his first ODI fifty off just 28 balls, but he was dropped the following delivery when wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan failed to hold a catch off spinner Usama Mir.

New Zealand's win sealed their first ODI series victory in Pakistan in six attempts and kept them top of the one-day rankings.

(With AFP Inputs)

