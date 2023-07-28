Former India fast bowler RP Singh said pacer Umran Malik will have to improve his skills as a bowler as speed alone cannot be his weapon, adding that he is one of the bowlers in fray to play in the World Cup. “You have a good number of matches before the World Cup. He can get 5-6 games in the Asia Cup, and three more matches (against Australia). Umran has the advantage of pace. But the issue with him is the skill — his deliveries do not move much,” RP Singh said. “In international cricket, speed alone cannot be the only weapon. You have to make a game-plan as well, and that is something he is not learning as quickly as he should. He also concedes a lot of runs. But he seems to be in the loop for the World Cup because he has the pace." “But he should also get game-time. You cannot have someone playing one match and then sitting out for two. If you think Umran is a long-term option then he has to be polished accordingly,” said RP Singh during an interaction organised by Jio Cinema.

RP Singh welcomed the prospect of Jasprit Bumrah returning to international cricket.

The pace spearhead may return during the upcoming Ireland tour, and RP Singh said it is crucial for him to get as many matches under his belt as possible.

“For Bumrah, getting some games under his belt on the Ireland tour and in the Asia Cup will be better in the context of playing in the World Cup. When you are returning from an injury layoff, the body and the mind need time to adjust and you need to play some matches for that," he said.

Given that Rishabh Pant is unlikely to feature in the World Cup and KL Rahul still far away from being match-fit, RP Singh placed Ishan Kishan as an option for the wicketkeeper-batter slot.

“I think the Indian team is looking at Ishan Kishan as the second wicketkeeping option. He got game time in the first ODI (against West Indies), so that he can play some balls and make some runs to remain confident, in case KL Rahul is not available," he said.