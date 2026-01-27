Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I, LIVE Score Updates
SA vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Score Updates: South Africa take on West Indies in the first of three T20Is, in Paarl.
SA vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Scorecard Cricket Updates© AFP
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE: South Africa take on West Indies in the first of three T20Is in Paarl on Tuesday, with both sides warming up for the T20 World Cup 2026 set to start from the second week of February. Runners-up of the previous T20 World Cup, South Africa are led by Aiden Markram once again, and boast star names like Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada. However, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen are rested for the match. Shai Hope is leading West Indies, with big-hitters like Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford to watch out for. (Live Scorecard)
1st T20I, West Indies in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2026, Jan 27, 2026
Play In Progress
SA
WI
48/2 (4.5)
Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 9.93
Batsman
Matthew Forde
0* (1)
Sherfane Rutherford
5 (3)
Bowler
Keshav Maharaj
10/1 (1)
Corbin Bosch
9/1 (0.5)
