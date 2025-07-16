Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series
South Africa vs New Zealand Live, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series: South Africa won the first game of the series, while this will be the campaign opener for New Zealand.
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Updates, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series© X (formerly Twitter)
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Updates, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series: South Africa take on New Zealand in the second match of the tri-nation series that also has Zimbabwe as the third side. In the first game of the series, the Proteas registered a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. George Linde's 3 for 10 helped South Africa restrict their opponents for 141 for 6 in 20 overs. In the chase, South Africa struggled a bit, having lost 3 wickets for just 38 runs in 5.4 overs. Rubin Hermann (45) and Dewald Brevis (41), however, played handy knocks from that point to seal the game for South Africa. The duo stitched 72-run stand for the fourth wicket. (Live Scorecard)
SA vs NZ Live Updates, Tri-Nation Series
Pitch Report - Sikandar Bakht and Ed Rainsford are pitchside. He says that the new pitch, located on the extreme right corner of the square, has varying dimensions with boundaries of 65m and 78m. According to them, the surface is similar to the previous one, with some live grass and a consistent bounce. Picking up twos and threes will be crucial, especially in the middle overs. Ed Rainsford says that the par score will be 175-180 on this wicket.
Mitchell Santner, the skipper of New Zealand, says that they would have bowled as well. He notes that the team got an idea of how it played the previous day, and while it offers some assistance to bowlers, it looks like a decent track overall. Santner is excited to give a few players an opportunity, highlighting the debut of Bevon Jacobs as a notable moment to look forward to. Ends by saying that the team is clearly focused on developing the talents and giving new players a chance to shine.
Rassie van der Dussen, the skipper of South Africa, says that they will bowl first. He notes that while there was some movement in the wicket recently, it hasn't changed much. The short boundary will likely lead to some exciting shots. He also mentions that the new ball has some swing, but not too much turn, making it a good wicket that will require some skillful batting. He acknowledges New Zealand's quality lineup, expecting a competitive game. Ends by mentioning three changes, with Senuran Muthusamy set to make his debut, and Mphaka and Gerald have also returned to the team. ">Rassie van der Dussen, the skipper of South Africa, says that they will bowl first. He notes that while there was some movement in the wicket recently, it hasn't changed much. The short boundary will likely lead to some exciting shots. He also mentions that the new ball has some swing, but not too much turn, making it a good wicket that will require some skillful batting. He acknowledges New Zealand's quality lineup, expecting a competitive game. Ends by mentioning three changes, with Senuran Muthusamy set to make his debut, and Mphaka and Gerald have also returned to the team.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Rassie van der Dussen (C), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy (in for Nqabayomzi Peter), Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee (in for Andile Simelane), Kwena Maphaka (in for Nandre Burger), Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, Bevon Jacobs (on Debut), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and will BOWL first.
The match promises to be a thrilling contest between two evenly matched teams. South Africa will look to make it two in two, while New Zealand will aim to start their campaign on a high. The stage is set for an exciting encounter. Stay tuned for the toss and the team news...
South Africa were clinical in their first T20I of the year, restricting Zimbabwe to 141/6 and chasing down the target with ease. Debutants Rubin Hermann and Corbin Bosch impressed with their performances, and the team will look to build on their momentum. George Linde starred with the ball, taking three wickets, while Dewald Brevis and Rubin Hermann played crucial roles with the bat.
New Zealand have made some last-minute changes to their squad, with Devon Conway replacing Finn Allen, who was ruled out due to a foot injury. The Black Caps have also included Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, and Mitchell Hay as cover for players who were part of the Major League Cricket final. Adam Milne has been named in the squad, replacing Lockie Ferguson, who has been given a rest.
The stage is set for an exciting encounter between South Africa and New Zealand at the Harare Sports Club. After a dominating win against the hosts, Zimbabwe, in the Tri-series opener, South Africa will look to register back-to-back victories against the Black Caps. New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to start their campaign with a win.
After a commanding start to the Tri-Nation Series, South Africa now shift their focus to a tougher challenge against New Zealand in Match 2 at Harare. The Proteas made a statement in the opener with a clinical five-wicket win over Zimbabwe, showcasing the energy and fearlessness of their young squad. Dewald Brevis lit up the chase with a blistering 41 off 17, while Rubin Hermann steadied things with a composed 45. Left-arm spinner George Linde was equally impressive, giving away just 10 runs in 3 tidy overs and also picked up 3 scalps. The likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks adds more depth to the batting while Lungi Ngidi brings in the experience to the bowling attack. Riding high on confidence, South Africa will look to carry that momentum into this key fixture. New Zealand, however, face some early hurdles. Key players Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Michael Bracewell are unlikely to feature after their involvement in the MLC 2025 final, which dents both their batting depth and spin options. That puts more responsibility on experienced names like Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, and Mark Chapman, while Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry will lead the charge with the ball on what could be a spinner-friendly surface. The match takes place at Harare Sports Club, where the pitch is generally good for batting early on but offers turn as the game wears on. South Africa’s spin duo of Linde and Nqabayomzi Peter could prove crucial again. With chasing proving to be the preferred option and dew a possible factor later in the evening, the toss could play a significant role. South Africa look the more settled and confident unit after their opening win, while New Zealand will need to rely on their bench strength and experience to find rhythm early. If the Black Caps can weather the early pressure, this could be a tightly fought contest.