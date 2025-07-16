South Africa vs New Zealand Live Updates, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series: South Africa take on New Zealand in the second match of the tri-nation series that also has Zimbabwe as the third side. In the first game of the series, the Proteas registered a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. George Linde's 3 for 10 helped South Africa restrict their opponents for 141 for 6 in 20 overs. In the chase, South Africa struggled a bit, having lost 3 wickets for just 38 runs in 5.4 overs. Rubin Hermann (45) and Dewald Brevis (41), however, played handy knocks from that point to seal the game for South Africa. The duo stitched 72-run stand for the fourth wicket. (Live Scorecard)