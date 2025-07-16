South Africa vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series: South Africa face New Zealand in the second game of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series. The Proteas are coming into the game after a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the series-opener, while this will be the first game for the Blackcaps. In the first game of the series, George Linde picked 3 wickets for 10 runs to help South Africa restrict their opponents to 141 for 6 in 20 overs. The Proteas fumbled a bit during the chase. They lost 3 wickets for just 38 runs in 5.4 overs before Rubin Hermann (45) and Dewald Brevis (41) stitched a solid 72-run stand for the fourth wicket to take them through.

In the ongoing series, every team is going to play a total of four matches, while facing each other twice. The top two teams will advance to the final that is set to be played on July 26. Notably, the entire event is being played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match take place?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will be held on Wednesday, July 16.

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match be held?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match in India?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match in India?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series match will live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)