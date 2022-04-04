South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5, Live Score Updates: South Africa will look to bag the remaining six Bangladesh wickets quickly and register a win in the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban. The visitors endured a horrifying start in the first session on the final day as they lost the crucial wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck. Earlier, Bangladesh had finished on 11/3 in 6 overs at Stumps on Day 4 while attempting to chase down 274 runs for victory. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

South Africa:Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh:Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5, Live Score Updates At The Kingsmead In Durban