South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5, Live Score Updates: South Africa Aim To Get Remaining 6 Bangladesh Wickets
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5, Live Score Updates: South Africa will look to bag the remaining six Bangladesh wickets quickly and register a win in the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban. The visitors endured a horrifying start in the first session on the final day as they lost the crucial wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck. Earlier, Bangladesh had finished on 11/3 in 6 overs at Stumps on Day 4 while attempting to chase down 274 runs for victory. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
South Africa:Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier
Bangladesh:Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 5
Time for the presentation...
Coming out to bat with a lead of 69 runs, one would've though South Africa to set up a target above 300 runs but Bangladesh did not let that happen. Although, the visiting side was not at their best when they came out to chase the target. They lost three wickets in the final session on Day 4, before the bad light called for early Stumps. On the final day, the story remained the same for them. South African spinners only took 13 over to scalp 7 wickets, out of which 5 wickets belonged to Keshav Maharaj.
For Bangladesh a new star was born in Mahmudul Hasan Joy. The 21-year-old youngster fought a lone battle till the very end. He became the first Bangladeshi batter to score a ton against South Africa that too on the African soil. Bangladesh could only put up 298 runs on the board. Even this time, it was the spin twins that did all the work for the Proteas. Simon Harmer was the pick of the bowlers with a four-fer. Also, Lizaad Williams did not shy away from the opportunity and bagged three wickets in this match. These are also his first three wickets in Test career. There is a long way to go for the pacer.
After being put to bat first! South Africa managed to put up a solid total of 367 runs at the end of first innings. Dean Elgar and Seral got off to a flying start and built a solid foundation. Temba Bavuma later joined in and stitched solid stands with the middle-order batters to take them closer to the 300-run mark. Bangladesh went with a combination of pace and spin which did wonders for them. Although, there was a period when they leaked a lot of runs and were very poor in the field as well. Khaled Ahmed was the pick of the bowler with a four-wicket haul, while Mehidy Hasan was the second best with a three-fer.
No big names, no problem! South Africa relied on their depth and have outperformed Bangladesh in the final innings of the match. Keshav Maharaj is the stand out bowler for them as he came back stronger in the second innings and bagged seven wickets to get a victory under their belt, after being wicketless in the first innings. He reminded everyone that he is the first choice spinner for the Proteas and has also managed to stretch his lead as the leading wicket-taker for the side in Test cricket. Bangladesh were listless with the blade, for once, one might've thought that with the fight the Bangladeshi batters put up in the first innings, 274 would not be a difficult target to chase down with almost a whole day's play in hand. But the spin twins had other ideas. Bangladesh got bundled out for 53 runs, this is the new lowest score by a team at Kingsmead. Not the record Bangladesh were hoping to take from this Test match.
WOW! What a dominating performance this was by the South African spinners. They ruled this Test match, to be honest. The cracks did open on the Kingsmead surface as expected. Both the spinners worked in tandem to put the Bangladeshi batters to sleep. Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer drag their team over the victory line, in the morning session itself. South Africa take a 1-nil in the Test series.
OUT! CAUGHT! There it is! Keshav Maharaj gets his seventh wicket and ends Bangladesh's misery! What a performance this has been from Keshav Maharaj on his home ground! This time he comes 'round the wicket and serves a flatter ball, on a length, going on with the arm from middle. Taskin Ahmed stays back to block but the ball takes the outside edge of the bat and goes straight to Wiaan Mulder at first slip who takes a sitter. Bangladesh are bundled out for 53. South Africa win by 220 runs!
Tossed up, on middle and leg. Taskin Ahmed defends it off the front foot.
Around middle. Blocked out.
This is an overpitched ball, outside off. Taskin Ahmed drives it through cover and takes a couple of runs.
Flighted delivery, outside off. Taskin Ahmed gets forward and defends it.
Full and outside off. Taskin Ahmed drives it back to the bowler.
Tosses it up, on off. Ebadot Hossain defends it solidly yet again. A maiden over from Simon Harmer!
Floated, full and around off. Hossain gets solid in his front foot defence.
On a length, turning in from outside off. Ebadot Hossain covers his off pole and dead-bats it.
Flatter and quicker, around off. Hossain rocks back and dabs it onto the deck.
A bit flatter, full and outside off. Ebadot Hossain stretches forward and defends it to point.
A loopy ball, around off. Ebadot Hossain gets forward and blocks it to the off side.
Tossed up, around middle. Taskin Ahmed keeps it out watchfully.
Ebadot Hossain is the last man in.