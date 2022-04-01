South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne will look to continue the good work on Day 2 as South Africa aim to put up a big 1st Innings total vs Bangladesh in the 1st Test. At Stumps on Day 1, South Africa were placed at 233/4. Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan all claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh. Dean Elgar scored 67 runs while Sarel Erwee played brilliantly for 41 runs before being dismissed. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to get wickets quickly and bundle the hosts for a low score. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates From Kingsmead In Durban