South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne will look to continue the good work on Day 2 as South Africa aim to put up a big 1st Innings total vs Bangladesh in the 1st Test. At Stumps on Day 1, South Africa were placed at 233/4. Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan all claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh. Dean Elgar scored 67 runs while Sarel Erwee played brilliantly for 41 runs before being dismissed. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to get wickets quickly and bundle the hosts for a low score. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
SA vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2, Live
No run.
Pitches it up, just outside off. Keshav Maharaj does not bother playing at that one.
Good-length delivery, coming in with the angle from middle. Bavuma nudges it wide of the mid-wicket fielder for a single.
Corrects his line and hurls a length ball, around off. Bavuma gets on top of the bounce and dabs it onto the deck.
On a length and well outside off. Bavuma leaves it alone.
This is a good-length ball, around off. Keshav Maharaj blocks it out.
Short of a length, outside off. Keshav Maharaj lets it through to the keeper.
Around middle. Temba Bavuma tucks it around the corner for a single.
An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no! Bangladesh have opted for a review! Umpire's call on wickets hitting and Temba Bavuma survives! Top delivery from Taskin! Good-length ball, jagging back in late from outside off. Bavuma looks to defend but he misses and gets hit high on his pad. Bangladesh appeal but the umpire doesn't agree. They send it upstairs. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball would have just clipped the leg stump. The on-field decision stays.
Back of a length, angling in from middle. Temba Bavuma keeps it out.
A full ball, around off. Temba Bavuma digs it out towards mid off.
Back of a length, around off. Keshav Maharaj stays back and defends it. A double-wicket maiden from Khaled Ahmed! Sensational bowling.
A length ball, on the leg stump. Keshav Maharaj flicks it to the leg side.
Khaled Ahmed misses out on his maiden Test Hat-Trick. But boy, he has got his side back into the game. Good length, outside off. Keshav Maharaj leaves it alone for the keeper.
Keshav Maharaj is the new batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two for Khaled Ahmed and he is on a roll! This is exactly the kind of start that Bangladesh would have hoped for going into Day 2! Wiaan Mulder departs for a golden duck! Ahmed is on a hat-trick. Coming to the delivery - This is a length ball, around the corridor of uncertainty. Wiaan Mulder feels for it. It takes the thick outside edge and goes to the left of the gully fielder. Mahmudul Hasan Joy there, moves quickly to his left and gets low to take a really good catch. Terrific passage of play for the Bangla Tigers.
Wiaan Mulder comes in at number 7.
Kyle Verreynne takes the review straightaway for being adjudged lbw! That looked plumb in front! Khaled Ahmed strikes and the second new ball seems to be doing the trick for the tourists. Lovely bowling from Khaled Ahmed! Another ball that stayed a touch low. A length delivery, landing just outside off and nipping back in sharply. Kyle hangs back to keep it out but he misses and gets pinged on his front pad. Bangladesh appeal and the umpire agrees. Kyle though opts for a review after consulting with Bavuma. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows three reds. The umpire raises his finger yet again. Kyle is a goner and South Africa lose a review as well.
BEATEN! A length ball, just outside off. Kyle Verreynne hangs back and looks to push it through the off side. The ball stays a bit low and sneaks through his bat.
On a length, just outside off. Kyle pushes it wide of the mid off fielder, without any feet movement. The batters take a run. Kyle will retain the strike.