South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was Tuesday ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against Australia because of inflammation in his ankle. Rabada played all three Twenty20s in the preceding series between the teams but underwent a scan on Monday after feeling discomfort. South Africa announced Rabada's withdrawal just one hour before the ODI series-opener in Cairns.

He will remain on the Australia tour, where he will undergo rehabilitation.

Left-arm 19-year-old quick Kwena Maphaka, who claimed a leading nine wickets in the T20 series, has been added to the squad but was overlooked for the series-opener.

Veteran quick Lungi Ngidi leads a South African attack featuring off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who makes his ODI debut.

South Africa were sent in to bat first.

