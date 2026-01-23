South Africa have had some big injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts in India in two weeks. The team made two changes to their World Cup squad on Thursday, with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs coming in for Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira after the pair were injured during the SA20. Former all-rounder Chris Morris is concerned. "I think we've had a few guys that have gone down with injuries, unfortunately. Look, it is a very tight schedule. But that's the nature of the beast, and players knew what was coming," Morris said during a select media interaction on the sidelines of the SA20.

"Obviously, you're playing day in and day out. It's the same because you've obviously got to travel, you've got high-intensity games. You go to bed late at night, and the next morning you're up and travelling," he added.

Morris underlined the importance of man management.

"And the next day you've got training and recovery. So, it is about man management. Obviously, the coaching staff know exactly what they need to do. Potentially, there could be a case of rotating squads.

"But when you've got a good team that's winning and trying to get into a playoff, you don't really want to do that. So it's difficult."

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and George Linde have been backed by former star Morris to perform well at the T20 World Cup 2026. Maharaj, who has led Pretoria Capitals into the SA20 final, and MI Cape Town's Linde have taken 11 and eight wickets respectively in the tournament so far.

"I think Keshav Maharaj bowled beautifully. He has been vital to Pretoria Capitals doing well. He bowled really well, he's led well. Maybe a slightly slow start to the tournament, but he's figured out a way on different types of pitches to do the business," Morris said.

The 38-year-old then lauded Linde for holding his own on pitches that have favoured batters.

"George Linde bowled really, really nicely. And if we can get those two bowling in tandem and really asking the right questions to international batters, then we'll be in good stead. I'm a big fan of spinners in T20 cricket because I do think they affect the game a lot, even when the wicket is good.

"We've seen at a place like Centurion, it's a paradise to bat on. But if you look at the stats, the spinners are the ones who actually break partnerships," he added.

Besides them, David Miller missed the Eliminator for Paarl Royals against Joburg Super Kings on Thursday, while Lungi Ngidi bowled just two overs for Pretoria Capitals in the Qualifier against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Capitals' Dewald Brevis also injured his finger during his match-winning 75 against Sunrisers on January 21.

