South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025: Table-toppers South Africa Champions are playing against Pakistan Champions in the 9th match of World Championship of Legends 2025. South Africa Champions captain Aaron Phangiso won the toss and opted to bowl first. Hardus Viljoen dismissed opener Sharjeel Khan cheaply as Pakistan went one down in the game. Later, Duanne Olivier dismissed Kamran Akmal. South Africa kicked off their campaign with a Super Over win vs West Indies before beating India Champions by 88 runs (DLS method). Their dominance continued in the third game as well as they defeated England Champions by 10 wickets. Talking about Pakistan Champions, they started the season with a five-run win over England Champions before their match vs India was abandoned as the players from the latter side pulled out of the game. (Live Scorecard)

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates -