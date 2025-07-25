South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Updates, WCL 2025: Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin Keep Pakistan Going
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025: Table-toppers South Africa Champions are playing against Pakistan Champions in the 9th match of World Championship of Legends 2025. South Africa Champions captain Aaron Phangiso won the toss and opted to bowl first. Hardus Viljoen dismissed opener Sharjeel Khan cheaply as Pakistan went one down in the game. Later, Duanne Olivier dismissed Kamran Akmal. South Africa kicked off their campaign with a Super Over win vs West Indies before beating India Champions by 88 runs (DLS method). Their dominance continued in the third game as well as they defeated England Champions by 10 wickets. Talking about Pakistan Champions, they started the season with a five-run win over England Champions before their match vs India was abandoned as the players from the latter side pulled out of the game. (Live Scorecard)
Short, on leg, Shoaib Malik tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
FOUR! That will ease some pressure! Full, outside off, Shoaib Malik moves forward and pumps it through mid off for a boundary. Hundred up for Pakistan Champions. A much needed boundary!
Short and wide, Shoaib Malik slaps it through backward point for a brace. Good work in the deep.
Full, on leg, Umar Amin looks to slog it but miscues it to covers for one more.
Flatter, on off, Shoaib Malik turns it to mid-wicket for one.
Too full, on off, Umar Amin looks to loft it but miscues it to mid-wicket for one.
Fuller, on leg, Umar Amin flicks it through mid-wicket for one. Boundaries have dried up here for the Pakistan Champions.
Flatter, on middle, Shoaib Malik tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
Full, on off, Shoaib Malik pushes it to point.
Flatter, on middle, Shoaib Malik stays back and blocks it solidly.
Fuller, on off, Shoaib Malik pushes it to covers.
Bowls it on leg, Umar Amin tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
Full, on leg, Umar Amin knocks it to mid on for one. Tidy over from JP Duminy.
Short, on off, Umar Amin fends it to point. This is excellent bowling from JP Duminy here.
Flatter, outside off, Shoaib Malik slaps it to covers for one.
Short, on leg, Shoaib Malik pulls it to square leg for a brace.
Short, on off, Umar Amin punches it to point for one.
Wide! Down the leg side, Umar Amin leaves.
Fuller, on off, Umar Amin taps it to mid off.
Short, on leg, Umar Amin tucks it to mid on for one.