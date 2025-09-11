Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch took two wickets apiece as South Africa beat England by 14 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-marred 1st T20I in Cardiff on Wednesday. The start of the match was delayed by nearly four hours and a further rain interruption meant what should have been a 40-over contest at Sophia Gardens was reduced to just 12.5 in total. England chasing 69 in five overs for victory, were held to 54-5 as they failed to keep pace with a daunting run rate of nearly 14 an over against a quality attack.

Jansen (2-18) and Bosch (2-20) did the bulk of the damage in an innings where only Jos Buttler (25) passed 20 for England.

Both opener Phil Salt, who holed out off the very first ball of the chase to the returning Kagiso Rabada, and England captain Harry Brook were out for ducks.

In between Jacob Bethell, fresh from his maiden professional century in England's record 342-run win in the third ODI at Southampton on Sunday, only managed seven before he skyed Jansen to cover.

Buttler kept England in the hunt before Jansen had him caught behind out off the last ball of the fourth over.

England now needed 26 off six balls and Bosch, who dismissed Tom Banton with the opening delivery of the last over, ensured they never really got close, with South Africa going 1-0 up in this three-match series ahead of Friday's second T20 at Old Trafford.

Earlier, several South Africa batsmen made quickfire 20s in a total of 97-5 in 7.5 overs after Brook won the toss.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram made 28 off 14 balls, including two fours and two sixes, although he was dropped in the deep by Salt.

Donovan Ferreira struck three sixes in his 25 not out and Dewald Brevis made 23.

Fast bowler Luke Wood, playing after England decided against risking Jofra Archer in the wet conditions following the express quick's superb four-wicket haul at Southampton, had opener Rickelton caught behind for a golden duck in a haul of 2-22.

