South Africa Batter Zubayr Hamza Provisionally Suspended By ICC
South African batter Zubayr Hamza has accepted a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, ICC announced.
The ICC has charged Zubayr Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.© AFP
South African batter Zubayr Hamza has accepted a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, ICC announced. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code. Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance following the detection of Furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on January 17, 2022, and has accepted a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.
Furosemide is a Specified Substance contained in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List.
"As these proceedings are ongoing, the ICC will make no further comment at this stage," ICC in a statement said.
