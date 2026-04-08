Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed Mohammed Shami for an India comeback, advocating that the out-of-favour pacer should be bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Shami has been in terrific form in IPL 2026. His figures in the two matches so far read 2/9 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) and 1/28 (vs Delhi Capitals). "He should be bowling at the other end of Bumrah, nowhere else. That's how good he is. We all saw that spell the other night against Sunrisers Hyderabad - four overs, nine runs against two of the best T20 players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That was phenomenal," Ganguly said on Tuesday. Shami was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 2/9 in four overs.

"He had a strong Ranji Trophy season for Bengal. I still remember that semifinal - even though Bengal lost, he picked up eight wickets. He was instrumental in taking the team that far.

"I'm very happy that he wants to continue playing in the Ranji Trophy. It's tough for a fast bowler, but there's nothing better than watching Mohammed Shami run in with the new ball."

Ganguly said Shami looks to be at the top of his fitness.

"I still believe he should play for India. Hopefully, his time will come again because he's that good. When the ball comes out with that upright seam, it's a treat to watch.

"He looks fit and sharp. After bowling consistently for months, you naturally get into peak condition - no training matches that. I wish him all the best and would love to see him back in India colours."

Shami finished among the top wicket-takers in this season's Ranji Trophy, claiming 37 wickets at an average of 16.72.

However, he has been out of favour with the national selectors led by Ajit Agarkar.

With PTI inputs

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