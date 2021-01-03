The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had an "uneventful last night" and the medical board will meet on Monday to discuss the further treatment plan, the Woodlands Hospital said in a medical bulletin. It also said that the treating doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

The hospital also said the "routine ECG done at 10 am is satisfactory". On Saturday, Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening.

Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, Banerjee had said, "He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty."

Promoted

"I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games," she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia.